By Akash Pandey 04:01 pm Mar 05, 202404:01 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While Sensex declined 0.26% to 73,677.13 points, the Nifty fell 0.22% to 22,356.30 points. The broader market largely traded flat, but midcap stocks witnessed a downward trend, with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 67.7 points to end at 13,989.05 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PSE, which rose 2.49%, 1.33%, and 0.65%, respectively. Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Auto emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.51%, 3.12%, and 1.76%, respectively. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Nestle emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 4.25%, 4.21%, and 1.95%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, both the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 16,162.64 points and 40,097.63 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 67.43 points, or 0.41%, to 16,207.51 points.

INR v/s US dollar

INR goes up 0.01% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.01% to end at Rs. 82.89 against the US dollar in forex trade on Tuesday. Gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.31% to Rs. 64,660, while that of silver futures climbed 0.43% to Rs. 73,782. Meanwhile, crude oil futures ended flat at $78.63 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel stands at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,530.70, a 1.99% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 4.92% and is trading at $3,691.13. BNB and Cardano are listed at $418.09 (0.82% down) and $0.7804 (1.53% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.178, up 7.60% from yesterday.