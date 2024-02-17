The father-son duo will reportedly meet top BJP leaders in Delhi soon

MP: Speculation rife on Kamal Nath, son joining BJP

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:39 pm Feb 17, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Months after being removed as the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief, speculations are rife that senior Congress leader Kamal Nath is going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His MP son, Nakul Nath, and several MLAs may also join him. Although there was no word from the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh about him joining the saffron party, there have been several indications that pointed to the possible move.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The rumors were triggered as many Congress heavyweights, including Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora and Baba Siddique, quit the Congress in Maharashtra. In Madhya Pradesh too, former MLA Dinesh Ahirwar and Congress District President from Vidisha, Rakesh Katare, joined the BJP. Similarly, the party-led opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc faced a blow recently when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended his ties with it and joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Details

Nath's Delhi visit, son drops Congress from social media bio

Nakul recently deleted the word "Congress" from his social media bio, which fueled rumors about the Naths joining the BJP. Another sign of potential defection is that senior Nath suddenly canceled his Chhindwara tour on Saturday and went to New Delhi instead. The former chief minister previously headed the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, while Nakul is a Lok Sabha member. In December, Jitu Patwari replaced Nath as president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

Details

Nakul likely to get prominent role in BJP

Both Nath and Nakul will join the BJP, with the son expected to take on a significant role within the saffron party, Jan Ki Baat reported, citing sources. The father-son duo are set to meet top BJP leaders in Delhi before officially announcing their joining, according to reports. Around 10-11 Congress MLAs are also rumored to join the BJP with Nath.

BJP speaks

BJP spokesperson's tweet adds fuel to rumors

As speculation grew, BJP Spokesperson Narendra Saluja shared a photo of Nath and Nakul on social media, captioning it "Jai Shri Ram." Separately, Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma said doors were open for them when questioned about Nath potentially joining the BJP. "So today I am telling you about the environment, we have kept our doors open because there are people in Congress who feel that Congress boycotts Lord Ram, and India has Ram at its heart," he said.

BJP spokesperson's picture with the Naths

Congress's reaction

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh denies claims

However, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has dismissed the rumors of Nath and his son joining the BJP. "I had a conversation with Kamal Nath ji last night. He is in Chhindwara. He is the person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family," he said. "You cannot expect that person to leave Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi's families," he added.