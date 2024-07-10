'I'll touch your feet': Nitish urges officer to expedite roadwork
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appealed to an IAS officer on Wednesday to expedite the extension work of the JP Ganga Path up to Kangan Ghat in Patna. "If all these works are done before July 2025, it will be good... I bow to you [additional chief secretary Deepak Kumar Singh] with folded hands. Shall I touch your feet?" he said. Kumar was speaking at a ceremony to distribute appointment letters to special survey assistant settlement officer and other posts.
Watch Kumar's appeal to IAS officer here
Bihar government takes action following bridge collapses
At the same event, he also said that more than 60% of incidents of crime in the state occur mainly because of land-related disputes. "Our main aim behind conducting special surveys and settlement is to reduce the cases of land disputes in the state. The government has taken several steps to reduce the cases of land disputes." "The work of special survey and settlement is an important step in this direction," Kumar said.
Statewide bridge collapses prompt urgency for roadwork
This incident came after the Bihar government suspended at least 15 engineers in connection with the recent bridge collapses. Since June 18, over 10 bridges have reportedly collapsed or caved in various districts, including Kishanganj, Araria, Madhubani, East Champaran, Siwan, and Saran. Notably, Siwan has been hit the hardest, with four out of nine bridges or culverts falling. These incidents have sparked a political storm, with the state government exchanging blows with the opposition over who should be held guilty.
Blame game over bridge collapses
Previously, Building Construction Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary accused former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of failing to implement a rigorous bridge repair policy while he was the state's road and building construction minister. In response, the latter remarked it was a case of "pot calling the kettle black." Meanwhile, Union Minister and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi blamed the several bridge collapses in the state to the monsoon season.