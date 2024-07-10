In brief Simplifying... In brief Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is urging for expedited roadwork following a series of bridge collapses across the state, leading to political tension.

The state government has suspended 15 engineers in response, while land disputes are identified as a major cause of crime.

The state government has suspended 15 engineers in response, while land disputes are identified as a major cause of crime.

Bihar CM appeals for timely completion

'I'll touch your feet': Nitish urges officer to expedite roadwork

By Chanshimla Varah 07:13 pm Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appealed to an IAS officer on Wednesday to expedite the extension work of the JP Ganga Path up to Kangan Ghat in Patna. "If all these works are done before July 2025, it will be good... I bow to you [additional chief secretary Deepak Kumar Singh] with folded hands. Shall I touch your feet?" he said. Kumar was speaking at a ceremony to distribute appointment letters to special survey assistant settlement officer and other posts.

Government response

Bihar government takes action following bridge collapses

At the same event, he also said that more than 60% of incidents of crime in the state occur mainly because of land-related disputes. "Our main aim behind conducting special surveys and settlement is to reduce the cases of land disputes in the state. The government has taken several steps to reduce the cases of land disputes." "The work of special survey and settlement is an important step in this direction," Kumar said.

Infrastructure crisis

Statewide bridge collapses prompt urgency for roadwork

This incident came after the Bihar government suspended at least 15 engineers in connection with the recent bridge collapses. Since June 18, over 10 bridges have reportedly collapsed or caved in various districts, including Kishanganj, Araria, Madhubani, East Champaran, Siwan, and Saran. Notably, Siwan has been hit the hardest, with four out of nine bridges or culverts falling. These incidents have sparked a political storm, with the state government exchanging blows with the opposition over who should be held guilty.

Row

Blame game over bridge collapses

Previously, Building Construction Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary accused former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of failing to implement a rigorous bridge repair policy while he was the state's road and building construction minister. In response, the latter remarked it was a case of "pot calling the kettle black." Meanwhile, Union Minister and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi blamed the several bridge collapses in the state to the monsoon season.