Budget 2024: Six bills to be presented in Parliament session
The National Democratic Alliance government is set to introduce six new bills in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, scheduled from July 22 to August 12. These proposed legislations span across various industries including aviation, rubber, and coffee. The Lok Sabha secretariat released the list of these bills on Thursday evening. Among them is the Finance Bill 2024, expected to propose several tax amendments.
Overview of the six proposed bills
The six bills include the Finance Bill 2024, The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, The Boilers Bill, The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, and The Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present the Union Budget on July 23. This budget will reflect the NDA government's macroeconomic strategy and policy goals for the coming year.
Key objectives of the proposed bills
The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill aims to clarify and unify the roles of various organizations involved in disaster management. The Boilers Bill seeks to repeal and re-enact a pre-independence era law, considering its relevance in current circumstances. The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak proposes to streamline the Aircraft Act of 1934, enhancing safety oversight while promoting self-reliance in manufacturing within the sector.
Boosting domestic coffee and rubber industries
The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill and The Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill are designed to stimulate domestic coffee and rubber industries. These bills aim to simplify the process for farmers to grow and market these cash crops, both locally and internationally. Additionally, the budget for the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir will be presented during this Parliament session.
Pending bills and parliamentary oversight
Several bills from the previous Lok Sabha tenure are expected to be presented in the winter session of Parliament due to the short duration of the current session. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has formed the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to supervise the parliamentary agenda. The BAC, led by Speaker Birla, includes members from various parties such as Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), PP Chaudhary (BJP), and Gaurav Gogoi (Congress).