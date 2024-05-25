Next Article

Atishi alleges intentional voter suppression in Delhi

Atishi claims 'slow voting' in opposition territories, governor responds

By Chanshimla Varah 10:39 am May 25, 202410:39 am

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi alleged on Friday that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena held a meeting with Delhi Police to slow down the voting process in areas that are opposition strongholds. "We have received official information that last evening, LG had called a meeting of Delhi Police officials and instructions were given to Delhi Police that in all the areas which are strongholds of the INDIA alliance, voting should be slowed down in those areas," Atishi alleged.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena refutes Atishi's allegations

Saxena was quick to respond to Atishi's allegations, which he dismissed as absurd and designed to mislead voters. "I have taken a stern view of this unwarranted & false statement on the eve of election against a constitutional authority by a Minister, endorsed by you," Saxena stated. "This impropriety is unacceptable and these typically absurd & concocted claims are a deliberate design to subvert democracy by misleading voters. Strict action will be taken," he wrote on X.

Atishi casts vote

Atishi casts vote, encourages public participation

Atishi cast her vote in New Delhi's Kalkaji area on Saturday morning. The constituency is witnessing a battle between the AAP's Somnath Bharti and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former Delhi CM Sushma Swaraj. After voting, Atishi appealed to the public to participate in the electoral process. "Elections are a festival of democracy and it is the responsibility of every person to participate in it," she stated.

Sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls underway

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are voting on Saturday. Other states also voting in the sixth phase are Bihar (eight seats), all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are contesting these seats.