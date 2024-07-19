In short Simplifying... In short Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a directive prohibiting any form of protest, including demonstrations and hunger strikes, within a 100-meter radius of its administrative block.

This move, in line with a High Court direction, is part of the university's commitment to maintaining discipline and zero tolerance towards violence on campus.

Violators could face penalties including a fine of up to ₹20,000 or expulsion for two semesters. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

JNU appeals for peace and discipline

No demonstrations, dharnas within 100 meters of administrative block: JNU

By Chanshimla Varah 01:46 pm Jul 19, 202401:46 pm

What's the story The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued an appeal to its students, requesting them to maintain peace and discipline as the new semester is set to commence next month. The university administration specifically asked students not to hold demonstrations within a 100-meter radius of the administrative block. The appeal, dated July 18 (Thursday), also encourages students to report any unauthorized activities they witness to the university's security branch.

Court order

JNU reminds stakeholders of High Court directive

"Attention is invited by all the stakeholders of the University to the Hon'ble High Court direction which restrain anyone from holding any demonstration/ dharna/mass gathering within a 100-metre periphery of the administrative block of the University," the JNU circular read. "The administration firmly reiterates its commitment to zero tolerance towards any form of violence or indiscipline on campus and appeals to all stakeholders of the campus to desist from all such activities," it added.

Discipline enforced

JNU administration stresses zero tolerance for campus violence

In December, the university's Chief Proctor Office had also released a directive prohibiting demonstrations, hunger strikes, group bargaining, or any other type of protest within a 100-meter radius of any academic or administrative building on campus. Violators could face a penalty of up to ₹20,000 or rustication and expulsion from the campus for two semesters. The manual listed 28 types of misconduct, including blockades, gambling, unauthorized occupation of hostel rooms, use of abusive and derogatory language and committing forgery.