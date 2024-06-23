In brief Simplifying... In brief Rajasthan's tribal communities and political parties, including Congress, are protesting against Education Minister Vasudev Devnani's controversial remarks questioning their Hindu identity.

What's the story Several tribal organizations in Rajasthan have threatened to send Education Minister Madan Dilawar their hair and blood samples over an objectionable comment directed at the tribals. In a speech on Friday, Dilawar suggested that tribals undergo DNA tests to ascertain their paternity following a comment by Bhartiya Aadivasi Party (BAP) MP Rajkumar Roat that he is not Hindu. Roat recently stated that he belongs to a tribal community and follows a belief system that differs from organized religions, including Hinduism.

Tribal organizations and Congress condemn Dilawar's remarks

"Whether they are Hindus or not will be asked from their forefathers. We will consult those who record genealogy and if they are not Hindus, then we will get their DNA tested to determine if they are their fathers' children," Dilawar said. The comments have been met with strong criticism from tribal organizations, the Congress Party, and the BAP. "This baseless statement is a challenge to tribals across the country and will cost the BJP dearly," Roat warned.

Congress labels Dilawar's remarks as 'Intellectually incapacitated'

He further threatened a nationwide campaign involving sending blood, hair, and nail samples from every tribal household to Dilawar if he does not apologize or resign. The BAP also asked if those belonging from present-day Iran, Iraq, Israel, Egypt, Syria, Turkey, Greece, and other countries should be declared foreign immigrants, going by Dilawar's logic. Joining in the barrage, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra described Dilawar as "mentally ill" and condemned his statement as a reflection of intellectual incapacity.

Protester giving his blood sample

Aadivasi Yuva Morcha protests against Dilawar's remarks

In Pratapgarh, members of the Aadivasi Yuva Morcha demonstrated their disapproval of Dilawar's comments by staging a protest. The group expressed their dissent by burning an effigy of the education minister. A protest is also reportedly planned in Jaipur in two days, during which Roat and other tribal members will symbolically give blood samples as a protest against the casteist remarks.