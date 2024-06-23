In brief Simplifying... In brief Mayawati, the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has reinstated her nephew Akash Anand as her successor, despite previous concerns about his maturity.

His reinstatement comes after a period of low profile following controversial remarks at a poll rally.

The move is speculated to be a response to the rising influence of Chandrashekhar Azad, a prominent Dalit leader who recently won a significant election, outperforming the BSP. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mayawati names nephew as successor again

Mayawati reinstates nephew Akash Anand as successor

By Chanshimla Varah 02:57 pm Jun 23, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has once again named her nephew, Akash Anand, as her successor and the party's national coordinator. The announcement was made during a meeting of the party's office bearers in Lucknow on Sunday, just a month after Mayawati removed him as her political successor, saying he was yet to "fully mature." The 29-year-old was first named as Mayawati's successor in December.

Past decisions

Akash's previous removal from successor position

At the time Akash was demoted, Mayawati said, "In the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being divested of both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity." Akash's father, Anand Kumar, will take over, and he will continue to carry out his responsibilities in the party as before, the BSP chief added. While Akash's removal was mostly attributed to his "immaturity," a party insider said Mayawati disapproved of the way Akash was addressing poll rallies.

Succession history

Initial appointment and recent reinstatement of Akash Anand

In April, Akash, along with four others, were booked for violating the Model Code of Conduct for allegedly using objectionable language at a poll rally in Sitapur. "This BJP government is a bulldozer government and a government of traitors. Taliban runs such a government in Afghanistan," he had said. He has since maintained a low profile until days ago, when Mayawait named him a star campaigner of the party for the assembly bypolls in Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Poll result affect

Possible reason behind Akash's reinstatement

According to the Deccan Herald, BSP sources indicated that the decision to reinstate Akash may have been prompted by the rise of Chandrashekhar Azad, the president of the Azad Samaj Party and a prominent Dalit leader. Chandrashekhar had won the Nagina Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party's Om Kumar. The BSP came in fourth, with candidate Surendra Pal Singh receiving just 13,272 votes.