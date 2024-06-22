In brief Simplifying... In brief Atishi, a political figure in Delhi, is on a hunger strike demanding more water supply from Haryana, claiming a shortage affecting 28 lakh people.

Atishi began her indefinite hunger strike on Friday

Chaos at Atishi's hunger strike site, anti-Kejriwal slogans raised

By Chanshimla Varah 04:25 pm Jun 22, 2024

What's the story Chaos erupted on the second day of Delhi Water Minister Atishi's hunger strike as protesters raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Civil defense volunteers had reached the protest site in south Delhi's Bhogal to demand the reinstatement of their jobs. They said that if nothing concrete is decided for them by Sunday, they will also protest at the same site. Atishi began her indefinite hunger strike on Friday, demanding that Haryana release Delhi's "rightful" share of water.

We were fired by Delhi government in December: Protester

Fast details

Atishi's hunger strike: A plea for more water

Atishi, in a video message from her 'Jal Satyagrah' venue, declared her resolve to continue fasting until Haryana releases more water for Delhi. She highlighted that Haryana had released 110 million gallons per day (MGD) less water than required on Friday. "One MGD water provides for 28,000 people. Shortage of 100 MGD water means 28 lakh people are not getting water in Delhi," she explained.

Opposition reaction

BJP criticizes Atishi's hunger strike as a 'sham'

The protest site was filled with tension following an announcement requesting attendees not to create chaos. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj criticized Atishi's fast as a "sham," alleging it was a "political drama" to mask her "inaction." Swaraj further accused Atishi of being an unsuccessful water minister who made no preparations for the anticipated long summer since February.

Further accusations

BJP questions Atishi's indefinite satyagraha

The BJP's Delhi unit further attacked Atishi by posting a video showing no AAP leaders at the protest site and questioning the nature of her indefinite Satyagraha. They tweeted, "What kind of indefinite Satyagraha is this, where Atishi goes to eat and rest in an AC room during lunch time and at night! A big scam is going on." A video of Atishi drinking a glass of water at the protest site was also shared by many.