Shashi Tharoor, a Congress leader, clarified his relationship with billionaire George Soros, stating he knew him socially during his UN days but hasn't had much contact since.

This comes amid allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the Congress is colluding with Soros to destabilize India, a claim linked to broader accusations involving Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Soros-funded organizations.

These allegations, however, have been dismissed by the US embassy and French media outlet Mediapart, who accused the BJP of misusing their reporting to propagate a conspiracy theory. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shashi Tharoor clarifies on calling billionaire George Soros 'old friend'

By Chanshimla Varah 10:51 am Dec 16, 202410:51 am

What's the story Shashi Tharoor has denied any financial or political ties with United States investor George Soros after a 15-year-old post, in which the Congress MP referred to Soros as an "old friend," resurfaced. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor described his relationship with Soros as purely social, calling the debate about an old tweet "absurd" and the result of "unhealthy curiosity."

Tharoor denies financial ties with Soros

"I knew Mr Soros well in my UN days as an upstanding international-minded resident of New York. He was a friend in the social sense: I have never received or solicited a penny from him or any of his foundations," Tharoor wrote on X. He added that he had little to do with Soros and had only met him once since the post at a dinner hosted by Hardeep Singh Puri, then India's Ambassador to the United Nations.

BJP accuses Congress of collusion with Soros

The controversy started after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the Congress colluded with Soros to destabilize India. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared Tharoor's old post and said, "India cannot be fooled." These remarks are part of broader BJP allegations connecting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to organizations funded by the George Soros Foundation, which are accused of supporting efforts to undermine India's sovereignty.

BJP alleges Congress's collaboration with foreign entities

The BJP quoted a French media report to allege that OCCRP, funded by organizations like USAID and Soros, is trying to destabilize India. However, these allegations were rubbished by the US embassy, which stressed its support for media freedom. Separately, French investigative outlet Mediapart accused the BJP of misrepresenting its reporting to further a conspiracy theory involving Soros and Congress. Mediapart's publisher condemned the BJP's misuse of their investigation.