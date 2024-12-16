Shashi Tharoor clarifies on calling billionaire George Soros 'old friend'
Shashi Tharoor has denied any financial or political ties with United States investor George Soros after a 15-year-old post, in which the Congress MP referred to Soros as an "old friend," resurfaced. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor described his relationship with Soros as purely social, calling the debate about an old tweet "absurd" and the result of "unhealthy curiosity."
Tharoor denies financial ties with Soros
"I knew Mr Soros well in my UN days as an upstanding international-minded resident of New York. He was a friend in the social sense: I have never received or solicited a penny from him or any of his foundations," Tharoor wrote on X. He added that he had little to do with Soros and had only met him once since the post at a dinner hosted by Hardeep Singh Puri, then India's Ambassador to the United Nations.
Read his full response here
BJP accuses Congress of collusion with Soros
The controversy started after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the Congress colluded with Soros to destabilize India. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared Tharoor's old post and said, "India cannot be fooled." These remarks are part of broader BJP allegations connecting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to organizations funded by the George Soros Foundation, which are accused of supporting efforts to undermine India's sovereignty.
BJP alleges Congress's collaboration with foreign entities
The BJP quoted a French media report to allege that OCCRP, funded by organizations like USAID and Soros, is trying to destabilize India. However, these allegations were rubbished by the US embassy, which stressed its support for media freedom. Separately, French investigative outlet Mediapart accused the BJP of misrepresenting its reporting to further a conspiracy theory involving Soros and Congress. Mediapart's publisher condemned the BJP's misuse of their investigation.