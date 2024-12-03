Summarize Simplifying... In short An actor in Odisha, India, sparked outrage after killing a pig and eating its raw meat on stage, leading to his arrest for violating the Wildlife Protection Act and animal cruelty.

The incident, which was widely condemned, also involved the illegal display of snakes, against state guidelines.

This follows a similar case of animal cruelty during a live performance in Arunachal Pradesh, prompting calls from animal rights organizations for stricter action. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Theater actor arrested for killing a live pig

Odisha: Actor playing demon kills pig on-stage; eats meat raw

By Tanvi Gupta 12:25 pm Dec 03, 202412:25 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old theater actor was arrested for killing a live pig during a performance in Odisha's Ganjam district. The actor, identified as Bimbadhar Gouda, was playing the role of a demon in the revered epic Ramayana. He reportedly ripped open the pig's stomach and consumed its raw meat on stage. The performance during the Kanjianal Yatra festival on November 24 has sparked outrage across the state.

Additional arrest

Organizer was also arrested for violating the Wildlife Protection Act

Along with Gouda, an organizer of the performance held in Ralab village near the Hinjili Police Station was also arrested. They were booked for violating the Wildlife Protection Act and causing cruelty to animals. Meanwhile, the incident was condemned in the Odisha assembly on Monday as videos of the act went viral on social media. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers Babu Singh and Sanatan Bijuli were among those who denounced it. They demanded accountability for those responsible for this act.

Guideline violation

State guidelines prohibit public display of snakes

Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sunny Khokar said, "We're also looking for the persons who displayed snakes in the theater." The state government issued guidelines in August last year, banning the public display of snakes—even by certified handlers. The theatrical troupe reportedly violated these guidelines by displaying snakes during their performance. "We have registered case against the theater actor who killed the pig and ate its meat in the theater, and arrested him," confirmed Srinibas Sethy—inspector-in-charge of Hinjili Police Station.

Activist response

Animal rights organizations demanded strict action

Animal rights organizations have fumed over the incident and demanded strict action. This isn't the first reported case of animal cruelty, however. Just a month ago, Arunachal Pradesh musician Kon Waii Son was booked for animal cruelty after a controversial act during a live performance in Itanagar. Son, reportedly, killed a chicken and drank its blood on stage, a video of which was widely circulated on social media.