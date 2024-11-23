Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Gandey constituency of Jharkhand, BJP's Muniya Devi is leading while Kalpana Soren of the JMM trails.

Soren, an MBA and engineering graduate, stepped into politics after her husband's arrest in a money laundering case.

She has since become a key figure in the party, popular among women, and has been involved in rallies and election ticket distribution. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

This is Muniya Devi's debut in assembly politics

Jharkhand: BJP's Muniya Devi leads in Gandey; Kalpana Soren trails

By Chanshimla Varah 12:39 pm Nov 23, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Muniya Devi is leading in Jharkhand's Gandey assembly constituency. She is leading by a margin of 3,621 votes against her opponent Kalpana Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. This is Devi's debut in assembly politics, while Soren had won the Gandey by-poll earlier this year with over 50% of votes. The Gandey seat fell vacant after the resignation of JMM legislator Sarfaraz Ahmed on 30 December 2023.

Political impact

Soren's political journey and influence within JMM

Soren joined politics after her husband was arrested in a money laundering case. She has since emerged as an important face of the Shibu Soren-led JMM. A senior party leader said her political debut has been a "blessing" for them. The leader also pointed out her popularity among women and expressed confidence that she will improve their performance in this division.

Leadership roles

Soren's educational background and leadership roles

An MBA from Pune's Symbiosis Centre and an engineering degree holder, Soren belongs to Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. After her husband's arrest, she took charge of the party. She has addressed several rallies and was involved in ticket distribution for elections. She also attended INDIA bloc rallies across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Ranchi.