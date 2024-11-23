Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent West Bengal bypolls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in all six contested seats.

The bypolls, seen as a crucial test for the ruling TMC, have drawn attention amidst ongoing protests over the RG Kar Medical College incident.

The counting of votes is still underway

TMC leading in all 6 seats in West Bengal bypolls

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:24 pm Nov 23, 202412:24 pm

What's the story The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently leading in all six assembly constituencies of the West Bengal bypolls. The counting of votes, which began at 8:00am on Saturday, is still underway. The by-elections were held in Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST). These polls were necessitated after sitting MLAs vacated their seats after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In Sitai, a Scheduled Caste seat, TMC's Sangita Roy is leading by 73,452 votes. She has a margin of 60,493 votes over Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dipak Kumar Ray, who has secured 12,959 votes. In Madarihat, a Scheduled Tribe seat won by the BJP in 2021, TMC's Jayprakash Toppo is ahead by 39,353 votes. He leads BJP's Rahul Lohar who has received 21,375 votes.

In Naihati, TMC's Sanat Dey is leading with 40,663 votes. He is ahead of BJP's Rupak Mitra, who has secured 15,461 votes. In Haroa, TMC's SK Rabiul Islam has garnered 48,107 votes. He is well ahead of Piyarul Islam from the All India Secular Front with 6,441 votes. The bypolls have attracted attention amidst protests over the RG Kar Medical College incident.

In Medinipur, TMC's Sujoy Hazra is leading with 32,777 votes. He has a margin of 11,398 votes over BJP's Subhajit Roy (Bunty), who has received 21,379 votes. The bypolls are being seen as a crucial political test for the ruling TMC.