SC upholds Calcutta HC's decision

Sandeshkhali case: SC rejects Bengal government's plea challenging CBI probe

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:57 pm Jul 08, 202412:57 pm

What's the story In a setback to the West Bengal government, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the sexual assault and land grabbing cases associated with Sandeshkhali island. The court also questioned why the state was interested in protecting Sheikh Shahjahan—a local leader suspended by the Trinamool Congress amid the allegations against him.

SC's order

'HC's comments on Bengal government shouldn't impact investigation'

The high court had previously transferred 42 cases—including ration scam allegations against Sheikh and his associates—to the CBI. Later, the West Bengal government challenged this order in the Supreme Court, which dismissed their petition on Monday. However, the SC instructed that the high court's comments about the West Bengal government and police should not impact the CBI investigation.