CBI files conclusive chargesheet in land for job case

Land for jobs case: CBI files conclusive chargesheet against Lalu

By Chanshimla Varah 05:51 pm Jun 07, 202405:51 pm

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a conclusive chargesheet in the land for jobs case involving former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and 77 others. The chargesheet is currently awaiting approval from the relevant authority. The court is scheduled to review the chargesheet on July 6. The development came after a Delhi court judge expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI's delay in filing a "conclusive chargesheet" in the alleged scam involving Yadav and his family members on May 29.

Judicial discontent

Judge criticizes CBI for delay in filing chargesheet

Special Judge Vishal Gogne had expressed displeasure over the CBI seeking more time "on every date" to file the chargesheet and directed the agency to file the final report by June 7. The CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet in March against three individuals: two candidates, Ashok Kumar and Babita, and Bhola Yadav. Bhola served as Lalu's personal secretary during his tenure as railway minister.

Scam details

Allegations of job appointments in exchange for land

The CBI alleges that several individuals were appointed to Group "D" positions in various zones of the Indian Railways from 2004 to 2009. These appointments were allegedly made in exchange for selling land parcels at heavily discounted rates to Yadav's family members, including Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav. The candidates were appointed within three days of applying by railway officials. They were also later regularized when the "individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land," the CBI alleged.