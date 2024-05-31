Next Article

The court directed the petitioner to approach the High Court instead

SC rejects plea seeking repolling in Bihar's Munger

May 31, 2024

What's the story The Supreme Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Kumari Anita, seeking relection in Bihar's Munger constituency over alleged rigging and booth capturing. The court directed the petitioner to approach the high court instead. "Where is the rejection order? Why don't you go to the High Court?...the High Courts are not closed in this country," Justice Sharma told Advocate Aljo Joseph, counsel for the petitioner.

Allegations detailed

Allegations of election rigging and booth capturing

In her petition, Anita claimed that members of the ruling Janata Dal (United), along with government officials, rigged elections and captured booths in Munger. Despite several representations made to authorities, including Election Commission of India observers and District Election Officer Avnish Kumar Singh, no action was allegedly taken. The petitioner also accused JDU officials and followers of manhandling her during protests against booth capture.

Plea details

Plea seeks re-polling and administrative changes

The plea sought re-polling in multiple booths of Lakhisarai Assembly Constituency, Mokana Vidhan Sabha Constituency, and Suryagarha Assembly Constituency. All the three constituencies are part of Munger. It also demanded the removal of District Magistrate Avaneesh Kumar Singh from all administrative responsibilities. Furthermore, the petition called for conducting free and fair elections in Munger Constituency, along with an unbiased counting of votes.