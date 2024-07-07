In brief Simplifying... In brief An FIR has been filed against Moitra for her 'pajamas' comment about NCW chief Sharma, which was deemed as a violation of a woman's right to dignity.

What's the story The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Krishnanagar MP, Mahua Moitra, over her contentious remarks on X against National Commission of Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma. Moitra has been charged under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman). The NCW had previously taken suo moto cognizance of Moitra's remarks and sought an FIR against her.

Moitra's remarks were in response to a video on social media showing Sharma at the site of the Hathras stampede incident. In the video, someone can be seen holding an umbrella for Sharma. Commenting on the video, Moitra wrote, "She is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas." The NCW called the remarks "outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity." It also asked for a detailed action report to be communicated to the commission within three days.

In response to the NCW's demand for an FIR, Moitra challenged the Delhi Police to act on these suo moto orders. She wrote, "Come on Delhi Police please take action immediately... Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest. I Can Hold My Own Umbrella." Additionally, she shared screenshots allegedly from Sharma's account containing similarly "crude" posts and asked for an FIR against Sharma as well.

Sharma had gone to Hathras to meet injured women

Sharma had gone to Hathras to meet women who were injured in the stampede during a satsang on July 2 that claimed over 121 lives. Over 2 lakh people, mostly women, attended the satsang conducted by self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, aka Bhole Baba, although the limit was 80,000. The stampede occurred when attendees began collecting dust from Baba's feet and where his car had passed, leading to a chaotic scene with men, women, and children falling over each other.