AAP admits Kejriwal's aide 'misbehaved' with Maliwal at CM's house

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:15 pm May 14, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on Monday, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday. Describing the incident as "highly condemnable," Singh said that Kejriwal is aware of the situation and "will take strict action." "A very distressing incident took place yesterday...Kejriwal had called...Maliwal for a meeting. She was waiting in the drawing room...when...Kumar...misbehaved with her," Singh said.

Statement

AAP does not support such behavior: Singh

Addressing reporters, Singh said, "This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance and has said the strictest possible action should be taken." "Swati Maliwal has done great work for the people and country, and is one of the party's oldest and senior-most leaders. We stand with her and will deal with this issue seriously, as per Kejriwal's order. The AAP does not support such behavior," he added. Maliwal has not yet commented on the incident.

Twitter Post

No complaint filed

Received 2 calls alleging Maliwal assaulted: Delhi Police

On Monday, Delhi Police said it received two distress calls from Kejriwal's residence that Maliwal had been assaulted there. The callers claimed that Kejriwal's aide Kumar prevented the former Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson from meeting with the CM—who is out on bail—at his residence and allegedly harassed her. Separately, Maliwal visited the Civil Lines Police Station following the alleged incident but left without lodging any complaint. The reason for her decision remains unclear.

Reactions

BJP and NCW react to alleged misconduct incident

Meanwhile, after the reports of the incident came to light, the AAP has been criticized by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva questioned the party's "36-hour silence." The BJP's Arvinder Singh Lovely—who recently quit the Congress—said, "Those who talk about guarantees cannot guarantee women's safety in ...own homes." The National Commission for Women has also taken note of the incident, demanding an "action-taken" report from Delhi Police within 72 hours and announcing an inquiry into the matter.

Twitter Post

