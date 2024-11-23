Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Punjab bypolls, AAP is leading in three seats, while Congress is ahead in Barnala.

The bypolls were held as the sitting legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

Punjab bypolls: AAP leads in 3 seats, Congress in Barnala

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal in the Punjab bypolls, while the Congress has taken the lead in Barnala. The by-elections were conducted on November 20. In Chabbewal, AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal is leading against Congress candidate Ranjit Kumar. After the ninth round of counting, BJP's Sohan Singh Thandal is in third place.

AAP candidates lead in Chabbewal and Gidderbaha

In Gidderbaha, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon leads over Congress's Amrita Warring after four rounds of voting. BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal is in the third spot. While in Barnala, Congress's Kuldeep Singh Dhillon is leading against AAP's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal after 10 rounds of counting. BJP's Kewal Singh Dhillon is third.

Tight race in Barnala and Dera Baba Nanak

In Dera Baba Nanak, AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa leads against Congress's Jatinder Kaur Randhawa after nine rounds of counting. BJP's Ravikaran Kahlon is third. The bypolls were necessitated as sitting legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. Three of these seats were earlier occupied by the Congress, while Barnala was occupied by the AAP.