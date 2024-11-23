Summarize Simplifying... In short Shiv Sena leader, Raut, has raised questions over the legitimacy of the recent Maharashtra Assembly election results, hinting at a possible conspiracy.

In response, BJP leader Darekar defended the results, expressing confidence in Devendra Fadnavis as the next chief minister.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is currently leading with 222 seats, while the Congress-led MVA coalition trails with 56 seats. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maharashtra Assembly polls trends show BJP-led alliance leading

'Fishy': Raut's 'conspiracy' reaction to Mahayuti's strong performance in Maharashtra

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:49 am Nov 23, 202411:49 am

What's the story Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has cast doubts over the early election trends of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, which show a clear lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Raut said, "I see a big conspiracy in this." He added that his party does not accept these results as a reflection of the people's will. "We don't accept this as people's mandate; something is fishy in election results," he stated.

Election skepticism

Raut questions legitimacy of Mahayuti's victory

Raut further questioned the legitimacy of the victories of all MLAs under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He also expressed disbelief over Ajit Pawar's win, considering his controversial political history. "Even people must be wondering how to accept this mandate," he added. The Shiv Sena leader alleged that money played a role in the election results, casting further doubt on their validity.

Counterclaim

BJP leader Darekar responds to Raut's allegations

Reacting to Raut's allegations, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said, "Sanjay Raut needs to land his aircraft on the ground." He stressed that a BJP-led government would add to Maharashtra's progress. Confident of Devendra Fadnavis being the next chief minister, Darekar said, "This is the reason the public has voted for us."

Election update

Mahayuti alliance leads in Maharashtra Assembly election

As of 11:15am the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 222 seats, while the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition was ahead in only 56 seats. Chief Minister Shinde and his deputies, Fadnavis and Pawar, were also leading in their respective constituencies after initial vote counts. According to Election Commission data, Shinde led by 4,053 votes from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Fadnavis by 2,246 votes from Nagpur South-West and Pawar by 3,759 votes from Baramati.