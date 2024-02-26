A curfew has been imposed in Ambad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna district

Maratha quota: Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Ambad amid protests

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:50 pm Feb 26, 202405:50 pm

What's the story A curfew was imposed in Ambad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna district, over concerns of unrest amid the Maratha reservation protests led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. Earlier, protesters had set a bus on fire in the taluka. Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal made the announcement after Jarange-Patil declared on Sunday that he plans to take the protest to Mumbai. The curfew was put in place in Ambad taluka on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and will continue until further notice.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Last week, a bill guaranteeing 10% separate reservation to the Maratha community in jobs and educational institutions was unanimously passed by the Maharashtra Assembly. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tabled the bill based on the recommendations of the state's backward class panel. Under Jarange-Patil's leadership, the Marathas have been seeking a quota under the Other Backward Class category. Notably, the Marathas make up about one-third of Maharashtra's population and are a vital constituency for all political parties in the state.

Curfew in Ambad

Government offices, schools, hospitals exempt from curfew

According to reports, government offices, schools, national highway traffic, milk distribution, media outlets, and hospitals are exempt from the curfew. This decision comes as people may gather in Antarwali Sarati village, where Jarange-Patil has been on a hunger strike, in an attempt to prevent his trip to Mumbai. A crowd could cause traffic disruptions on the Dhule-Mumbai highway and nearby areas, the order said.

Twitter Post

Watch: Protests at Maharashtra's Jalna

Ongoing protest

Jarange-Patil threatens stir over 'sage-soyare'

Last week, Jarange-Patil asked the Maharashtra government to implement the draft notification on "sage-soyare" (blood relatives) of Kunbi Marathas "within two days." The activist is protesting against the new bill as he said the proposed Maratha quota would not withstand legal scrutiny as long as it did not come under the OBC category. He wants all Marathas to be considered Kunbi, a caste in Maharashtra under the OBC.

Maratha quota

Legal challenge to Maratha quota bill

The Shinde government's bill on the 10% Maratha quota is similar to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, introduced by the then Devendra Fadnavis's government. This is the third time in a decade that the state has introduced legislation for the Maratha reservation. The Maharashtra government's attempts to introduce the quota were twice struck down by the courts due to the Supreme Court's 50% reservation cap. Maharashtra will undergo both Lok Sabha and assembly elections this year.