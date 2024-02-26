The big cats have been placed in separate enclosures to avoid controversy

'Akbar-Sita' lions row: Tripura government suspends top forest official

By Riya Baibhawi 03:46 pm Feb 26, 202403:46 pm

What's the story Tripura government on Monday suspended the state's top forest official Prabin Lal Agrawal amid a controversy surrounding the naming of a zoo lion and lioness as "Akbar" and "Sita," respectively. The suspension came after the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) moved the Calcutta High Court, claiming that the names hurt religious sentiments. The big cats were named at Tripura's Sepahijala Zoological Park and transferred to North Bengal Wild Animals Park in Siliguri as part of an animal exchange program last week.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The naming of the animals courted controversy after the VHP filed a writ petition in court, asking it to address the alleged "blasphemy" and "a direct assault on the religious beliefs of all Hindus." They cited a Bengali newspaper Uttarbanga Sambad, which published the headline "Sangir khoje astir Sita (Sita is restless for a companion)." Last week, a Calcutta HC judge observed orally, "An animal should not be named after any deity or figure belonging to any religion."

VHP statement

'Sita cannot stay with Akbar': VHP

Agrawal, a 1994-batch Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer who was the state's chief wildlife warden, documented the names "Akbar" and "Sita" in the dispatch register before sending the lions to Siliguri. Akbar was a famous Muslim ruler of the Mughal Empire, while Sita is the wife of Lord Rama, an avatar of the deity Vishnu, according to the Hindu epic Ramayana. A VHP official, Anup Mondal, explained the outfit's protest and said, "Sita cannot stay with the Mughal Emperor Akbar."

'Avoid controversy'

Calcutta High Court questions decision on names

During the hearing—held last week—Calcutta HC's Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench questioned the decision to name the animals "Sita" and "Akbar," suggesting that it should have been avoided to prevent controversy. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya asked if a lion could be named after figures like Swami Vivekananda or Ramakrishna Paramahansa. It also recommended that the West Bengal Zoo Authority rename the two animals "wisely." He stressed that such controversies should have been avoided and expressed disapproval of the chosen names.

During hearing

Court questions naming conventions

Justice Bhattacharyya also questioned why naming the lioness Sita mattered, as it could have been named out of affection. However, the counsel for petitioners argued that this was "slander," not affection. He added that if this was allowed, then a donkey could be named after a deity too. HC also extensively questioned Additional Advocate General Debjyoti Choudhury on whether such naming conventions could be allowed.

Government's response

Lions moved to separate enclosures to prevent conflict

The government informed the court that "Akbar" and "Sita" were designated as "house names" or nicknames for the animals in the Tripura Zoo. The authorities at the North Bengal Wild Animals Park are now considering renaming the animals to avoid further controversy. Notably, following the petition, the lions were moved to separate enclosures to prevent any religious conflict.