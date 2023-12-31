Massive fire at gloves factory in Maharashtra's Aurangabad kills 6

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:23 am Dec 31, 202310:23 am

6 dead, several others injured in massive fire at gloves factory in Maharashtra

In a tragic development from Maharashtra, at least six individuals have reportedly died after a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday inside a hand glove manufacturing company. Reportedly, the incident took place in Aurangabad's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and has left several others injured. Meanwhile, the wounded are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Fire officer describes scene and recovery efforts

According to reports, fire tenders immediately reached the spot and began a rescue operation to take out the people trapped inside the building. The workers revealed that the factory was closed at night and that they were sleeping when the fire broke out after midnight. However, the fire was brought under control by Sunday morning.

Visuals of fire at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Fire official provides further details about fire incident

Providing details about the fire, fire officer Mohan Mungse told ANI, "We (firefighters) got the call at 2:15 am. When we reached the spot, the entire factory was on fire." While stating that locals informed the firefighters that six individuals were trapped inside, Mungse added, "The bodies of six people have been recovered. Extinguishing work is in progress."

Know about trapped individuals

Locals have identified four of the trapped individuals as 25-year-old Magroof Shaikh, 26-year-old Kausar Shaikh, 26-year-old Iqbal Shaikh, and 65-year-old Bhulla Shaikh. Moreover, locals also claimed that nearly 10-15 people were inside the factory building when the fire broke out. While some managed to escape, others weren't that lucky. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Similar fire incident in Mumbai that claimed 7 lives earlier

In a similar incident in October, at least seven individuals died, and more than 40 others suffered injuries in Mumbai after a fire broke out in a multi-story building in the Goregaon West area. Locals said that clothes lying in the parking lot of the building had caught fire, after which the blaze began spreading to the entire area. The fire engulfed the building from all sides, destroying shops, scrap material, cars, and other vehicles parked on the ground floor.