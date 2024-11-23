The counting of votes began at 8:00am

Aaditya Thackeray trails Milind Deora by 597 votes in Worli

By Chanshimla Varah 11:47 am Nov 23, 202411:47 am

What's the story In a close race in Maharashtra's Worli constituency, the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena's Milind Deora is leading Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) by 597 votes. Deora has secured a total of 18,204 votes as of 11:30am. Thackeray, who is contesting for re-election, had won the seat in 2019 with a huge margin of over 67,000 votes.

Political shift

Deora's shift to Shiv Sena intensifies Worli election

Deora, a former Congress MP, had switched to Shiv Sena earlier this year. He was elected the MP from the Congress twice, in 2004 and 2009. The Worli seat comes under the Mumbai (South) Lok Sabha area, which has been a bastion for the Deora family. Milind's father, Murli Deora, had won from there several times between 1984 and 1998.