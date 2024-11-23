Summarize Simplifying... In short Devendra Fadnavis, contesting for his fourth term, is leading in the Nagpur South West constituency, a BJP stronghold he first won in 2009.

Fadnavis is contesting from Nagpur South West

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis leading in Nagpur South West

By Chanshimla Varah 11:34 am Nov 23, 2024

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devendra Fadnavis is leading by 12,329 votes in the Nagpur South West assembly constituency, latest data from the Election Commission of India shows. In the report, released at 11:00am on Saturday, Fadnavis has managed to secure 35,755 votes so far. His main opponent, Congress's Prafulla Gudadhe, is way behind with a total of 23,426 votes.

Election history

Fadnavis eyes 4th consecutive term in Nagpur South West

Fadnavis is contesting for his fourth consecutive term from the Nagpur South West assembly constituency, which he first won in 2009. The constituency is considered a BJP stronghold. In the last assembly election in 2019, Fadnavis retained his seat with a massive margin of over 49,000 votes.

Voter participation

Record voter turnout in Maharashtra assembly elections

The state of Maharashtra recorded a historic voter turnout of 65.02% in the recent assembly elections on November 20. The figure is the highest since the 1995 polls and is higher than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which had a voting percentage of 61.39%. In Nagpur district, the voter turnout was recorded at 61.60%, while Nagpur South West recorded a turnout of 54.59%.