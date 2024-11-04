Summarize Simplifying... In short Maharashtra's top cop, Rashmi Shukla, has been transferred amid allegations of phone-tapping and bias by opposition leaders.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered her immediate replacement, emphasizing the need for impartiality in the upcoming assembly elections.

The controversy comes as Maharashtra, where the BJP has previously seen landslide victories, prepares to vote on November 20.

Maharashtra Assembly elections are due on November 20

Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla transferred amid opposition's phone-tapping allegations

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:28 pm Nov 04, 202401:28 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the transfer of Maharashtra's Director General of Police (DGP), Rashmi Shukla, amid allegations of bias by opposition parties. The decision comes just two weeks ahead of the state's Assembly elections due on November 20. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) had accused Shukla of favoring the ruling Mahayuti alliance, saying her presence could compromise the fairness of the upcoming elections.

Transfer process

Chief Secretary instructed to facilitate immediate transfer

Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik has been ordered by the ECI to immediately hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Further, Saunik will have to submit a panel of three names by November 5 for consideration as the new state police chief. The ECI has emphasized the importance of impartiality and non-partisan conduct during this election process.

Allegations surfaced

Opposition leaders voice concerns over Shukla's alleged bias

Opposition leaders, including Congress's Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, have raised concerns over Shukla's alleged bias. Patole accused her of illegal phone tapping during her tenures as Commissioner of Police in Pune and Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department. He also alleged that political violence against opposition parties has increased recently under her watch.

Fairness questioned

Raut questions Shukla's ability to conduct fair elections

Raut alleged that Shukla was involved in phone tapping during the 2019 government formation to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He questioned her ability to ensure fair elections under the circumstances. The Congress had earlier written to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar requesting Shukla's removal, citing her history of bias and alleged instructions to file false cases against opposition leaders.

Election overview

Maharashtra's assembly elections and previous BJP victories

Maharashtra's 288 Assembly seats will vote on November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23. In previous elections, the BJP had won landslide victories, winning 105 seats in 2019 and 122 seats in 2014. The transfer of Shukla comes amid these high-stakes elections where any perceived bias could potentially influence the outcome.