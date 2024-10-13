Summarize Simplifying... In short Politician Baba Siddique, 66, was fatally shot during Dussehra celebrations, leading to the arrest of two suspects and a manhunt for a third.

The incident has sparked outrage over security lapses, with opposition leaders demanding resignations from top government officials, including CM Shinde.

The murder, despite Siddique's 'Y' category security, has been described by Rahul Gandhi as evidence of a "complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra".

Siddique was shot dead on Saturday evening

Baba Siddique to be buried with full state honors

By Chanshimla Varah 11:30 am Oct 13, 202411:30 am

What's the story Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered that Baba Siddique's funeral be held with full state honors. The decision comes as a recognition of Siddique's contribution to Maharashtra's governance and public welfare. Siddique was Minister of State for various departments between 2004 and 2008, also serving as the President of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) during his tenure. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was a three-time MLA from Bandra West.

Investigation progress

Legal proceedings underway, search for 3rd suspect continues

The 66-year-old politician was shot dead during Dussehra celebrations on Saturday. A case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station. The charges include Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and137 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Two suspects—Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) from Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) from Uttar Pradesh—have been apprehended while a third remains at large.

Security concerns

Opposition leaders demand resignation over security lapse

The third accused has been identified and will be arrested soon, Mumbai Crime Branch said. The incident has raised questions over the law and order situation in Maharashtra. Opposition leaders have demanded the resignation of CM Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, asking how could the government protect common people if they couldn't protect a political leader with 'Y' category security cover. Reportedly, Siddique's security was beefed up after he received a death threat 15 days ago.

Gandhi's reaction

'Complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has also expressed his concern over the incident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time." He added that this horrifying incident exposes a complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra and called for the government to take responsibility.