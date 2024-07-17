In short Simplifying... In short Ahead of elections, an official from Maharashtra's Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Department announced a stipend scheme for students.

Ahead of polls, Shinde announces ₹10,000 stipend for students

What's the story Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a student stipend on Ashadhi Ekadashi Day, ahead of the state's assembly elections. The initiative, part of the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana scheme, aims to provide skill training and enhance employability. The scheme was approved by the Cabinet on Monday and is expected to benefit around one million youths with an allocated budget of approximately ₹10,000 crore.

An official from the Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Department confirmed that the stipend amount would differ according to the beneficiaries' qualifications. The stipend amounts are ₹6,000 for 12th-pass pass students, ₹8,000 for diploma holders, and ₹10,000 for graduates and post-graduates. "Under this scheme, our government will fund the youth of our state to do apprenticeships in factories. This is the first time in history that such a scheme has been introduced," Shinde said.

According to the government resolution, eligible candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 35 and be residents of Maharashtra. The internships will last six months, with the stipend paid by direct bank transfer. For industry and non-industry establishments, eligibility includes working in Maharashtra, being registered with the Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation web portal as an employer, being established for three years, being registered with EPF, ESIC, GST, DPIT, and Udyog Aadhaar, and having a certificate of incorporation.

Scheme to train 50,000 youths annually announced

Additionally, a scheme to train 50,000 youths annually to share government scheme information was also announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. These 'Yojana doots' will reportedly assist citizens in availing of the benefits of government welfare schemes. The government would appoint one such person for each gram panchayat in rural areas and one for every 5,000 people in urban areas.