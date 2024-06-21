In brief Simplifying... In brief In Maharashtra, a violent clash over a minor's rape and murder case led to six police officers being injured.

6 officers injured in Maharashtra clash over minor's rape, murder

By Chanshimla Varah 01:30 pm Jun 21, 202401:30 pm

What's the story Six police officers were injured in a violent clash that erupted in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, following the rape and murder of a minor girl last week. The unrest was sparked when an angry mob stormed the Jamner Police Station late Thursday night, demanding justice. Disturbing footage revealed one officer with a blood-stained uniform and a bloody handkerchief wrapped around his head.

Tensions escalate

Mob demands accused, clashes with police

The accused, 35-year-old Subhash Imaji Bhil, had been arrested and was in custody at the Jamner Police Station when the crowd gathered. Bhil had been hiding in Bhusawal, a small town approximately 30km away from Jamner until his arrest on Thursday. Upon receiving information about his hideout, local police quickly apprehended him. A large crowd had also gathered at that time but no violence occurred then.

Aftermath

Police disperse mob, detain 15; injured officers hospitalized

However, by 10:00pm, tensions escalated as the crowd turned violent, throwing stones and setting a two-wheeler on fire. The police eventually managed to disperse the mob, and the injured officers were subsequently admitted to a district hospital for treatment. "15 people were detained for stone-pelting and the public is urged not to take the law into their hands... the accused will get the harshest punishment," District Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Reddy stated in response to the incident.