In response to opposition claims likening Pune to 'Udta Punjab', Maharashtra's ex-CM Fadnavis defended the city, highlighting plans to install AI-powered cameras in eateries and the cancellation of 70 pub licenses following a fatal Porsche crash.

Fadnavis also addressed alleged police irregularities and corruption, while defending the police's handling of the crash case.

The accident involved a 17-year-old, driving without a number plate, who hit and killed two IT professionals; he was granted bail and sent to an observation home after public outcry.

Maharashtra Deputy CM defends Pune Police

Pune becoming 'Udta Punjab' claims opposition, Fadnavis counters charge

By Chanshimla Varah 06:37 pm Jun 28, 202406:37 pm

What's the story The Porsche accident in Pune, in which two 24-year-old engineers were killed when an underage, drunk teen driving the luxury car hit their bike, sparked a heated debate in the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday. Referring to the inebriated state of the 17-year-old boy at the time of the accident, opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed Pune was becoming like "Udta Punjab." Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to this claim by listing the efforts made by the government for public safety.

Allegations and response

Maharashtra is working to install AI-powered cameras: Fadnavis

"Pune is the IT hub and the cultural center of the state. This is why we should not liken it to "Udta Punjab," Fadnavis said. Fadnavis announced that Maharashtra government is working to install AI-powered cameras in eateries across Pune and has cancelled the licences of 70 pubs following the Porsche crash. The cameras will monitor when establishments shut for the day, whether customer age was checked upon entry, and what proof of age was provided.

Corruption issues

Deputy CM addresses alleged irregularities

Fadnavis also addressed the alleged irregularities on the part of the police that led the car, without a number plate, to be on the roads for six months. "They had registered the car but not fulfilled the process," Fadnavis said. He also acknowledged the existence of corruption issues, particularly the "use of money to buy justice." At the same time, he defended the Pune Police's actions in the luxury car crash case, stating that erring officials have been punished.

Safety measures

Fadnavis defends Pune Police

"The accident happened on May 19 around 2:30 am. The accused was beaten by the people gathered at the spot and was later taken to the police station. The police filed a complaint under Section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence)," Fadnavis said, defending the police. After officials said that Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) should be filed, it was added to the case diary the same day," he added.

Case details

2 IT professionals killed in Porsche accident

IT professionals—Aneesh Awadhiya (24) and Ashwini Koshta (24)—were killed when their motorcycle was hit by the speeding Porsche, driven by the 17-year-old teenager, in the early hours of May 19. According to investigators, the teenager was intoxicated at the time. However, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted the teenager bail 15 hours after the incident on certain conditions, including writing a 300-word essay on traffic accidents. The teen was later sent to an observation home in Yerawada following criticisms.