Death toll in Mumbai billboard collapse increases

Mumbai billboard collapse toll rises to 14; FIR registered

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:27 am May 14, 202409:27 am

What's the story The death toll in the Mumbai billboard collapse climbed up to 14 in the early hours of Tuesday. During a dustorm on Monday, a metal billboard—allegedly installed illegally opposite a petrol station in Ghatkopar—came crashing down, trapping several people under it. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was pressed into service and has been conducting rescue operations since last night. NDRF inspector Gaurav Chauhan said that eight bodies have been recovered from the wreckage, but others remain trapped.

Rescue challenges

Rescue operations hindered by hazardous conditions

Talking about the rescue operations, Chauhan said that excavators were used to sift through the debris to search trapped victims. According to reports, the NDRF faced issues in removing the rubble due to the proximity of the collapse to a petrol pump, which could lead to a hazardous situation. Meanwhile, the number of people injured in the accident went up to 74 overnight.

Illegal construction

Billboard erected illegally: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday evening said the billboard was erected illegally, without obtaining necessary permissions from the corporation. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, "The hoarding that crashed in Ghatkopar was illegal as it did not have a licence." He also said that the BMC will now inspect all billboards in Mumbai for licenses, declaring any without proper documentation as illegal.

Legal proceedings

Legal action initiated against billboard owner

Mumbai police have registered a case against the billboard owner, Bhavesh Bhide, and others at Pantnagar police station under sections 304, 338, 337, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said "We assure citizens that stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible for this mishap."

Government response

Maharashtra Chief Minister announces ex gratia, audit

Separately, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the incident site and announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased, as well as treatment for those injured. "I have asked the municipal commissioner to conduct a special audit of all hoardings in Mumbai and take action against those responsible for illegal hoardings," Shinde said.

National mourning

National leaders extend condolences to victims

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also expressed their condolences for those who lost their lives in the incident. "The news of several casualties due to the collapse of a hoarding in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu posted on X.