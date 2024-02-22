'Committed to farmers,' PM Modi says after sugarcane FRP increase

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:25 pm Feb 22, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government is dedicated to fulfilling all promises made to the farmers. This statement came after the Centre's decision to raise the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane by Rs.25 to Rs.340 per quintal. In a post on X, Modi said, "Our government is committed to fulfill every resolution related to the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters... A historic increase in the price of sugarcane purchase has been approved."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The FRP hike was decided at a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday. The development comes just months before the general elections. Notably, farmers from Punjab and Haryana have launched a "Delhi Chalo" protest over their list of demands, which include a legal guarantee on minimum support price for all crops. On Wednesday, farmers clashed with the police at the Punjab-Haryana border, resulting in one protester's death and injuries to at least 12 cops

Details

FRP hike details and impact on sugarcane growers

The revised FRP will be applicable with effect from October 1, 2024. The FRP has been determined on the basis of recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). This is the highest FRP for sugarcane announced by the PM Modi-led government since coming to power in 2014. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "This is a historic price of sugarcane which is about 8% higher than FRP of sugarcane for the current season 2023-24."

Twitter Post

Read PM Modi's post here

History

Second such FRP hike by Modi government

In his post on X, the prime minister said, "This step (hike in FRP) will benefit crores of our sugarcane producing farmers." Sugarcane is predominantly cultivated in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. To recall, this is the second time that the Modi government has increased the FRP by Rs.25 per quintal for sugarcane in one go. The government had also announced a Rs.25 hike for sugarcane FRP for the marketing year 2017-18.