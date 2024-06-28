In brief Simplifying... In brief During a recent parliamentary discussion on NEET-UG exam irregularities, Congress party members Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge claimed their microphones were muted.

This isn't the first time the party has made such allegations, with a similar incident occurring in 2023 during a budget session.

The uproar led to the adjournment of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha until Monday.

Congress party alleges microphone turned off

Rahul Gandhi's microphone muted during NEET discussion: Congress

By Chanshimla Varah 04:45 pm Jun 28, 202404:45 pm

What's the story The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's microphone was turned off during a debate on the National Eligibility-Centre-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak issue in the Lok Sabha. The party also shared a video on X in which Gandhi can be seen asking Speaker Om Birla to give him access to the microphone. Gandhi said that both the opposition and government should give a joint message to students, which is why he was calling for a discussion on NEET.

Accusations

Congress accuses government of silencing opposition

In response, Birla clarified that he does not have control over switching off MPs's microphones and insisted that "the discussion should be on the President's address." The party also claimed that its president, Mallikarjun Kharge, had his microphone turned off in the Rajya Sabha when he expressed concerns about students suffering from exam paper leaks across the country.

Twitter Post

Check out the video of the session here

Call for dialog

Parliament adjourned till Monday amid uproar

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were eventually adjourned till Monday after an uproar from opposition leaders seeking a discussion on alleged irregularities in NEET-UG examinations. After the House was adjourned, Gandhi told media persons outside the Parliament, "I request the Prime Minister that this is an issue of the youth, and it should be discussed properly. A message should go from the Parliament that the Indian government and the opposition are talking about the students together."

Past incidents

Previous allegations of microphone muting by Congress

This is not the first time such an allegation of stifling of voice in Parliament has been made by the Congress party. In 2023, Gandhi accused the government of deliberately silencing him in Lok Sabha when he demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg row. His colleague Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also wrote to Speaker Birla, alleging that his microphone had been muted for three days during a budget session.