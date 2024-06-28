In brief Simplifying... In brief The NEET-UG 2024 exam, held across 571 cities, sparked nationwide protests after 67 candidates scored a perfect 720, prompting the Ministry of Education to form a committee for exam reforms.

Meanwhile, the Indian Parliament was adjourned until Monday due to uproar from opposition leaders demanding a discussion on alleged NEET irregularities.

Despite the chaos, the Speaker insisted on discussing the President's Address first, leading to further adjournments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against NEET

TN Assembly passes resolution to scrap NEET amid irregularities row

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:32 pm Jun 28, 202403:32 pm

What's the story The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution opposing the NEET, urging the central government to abolish it and revert to the previous method of medical admissions based on Class 12 marks. Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced the resolution amid the uproar over the NEET paper leak and the unexpected postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 exam. Several regional parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam backed the resolution.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The NEET-UG 2024 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, took place at 4,750 centers across 571 cities, including 14 international locations, for over 23 lakh candidates. A striking 67 candidates scored a perfect 720 out of 720, leading to nationwide protests. In response, the Ministry of Education announced the creation of a high-level expert committee to recommend reforms for the examination process, enhance data security protocols, and improve the NTA's operations.

In the House

Parliament adjourned till Monday amid uproar over discussion on NEET

Separately, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday till Monday after uproar from opposition leaders seeking a discussion on alleged irregularities in NEET-UG examinations and criticism of the NTA. MPs from various opposition parties, including the Congress, had submitted adjournment motions for debate on these issues in both Houses. Their demand was turned down.

In Parliament

Opposition MPs demand discussion on NEET-UG irregularities

The decision to move these motions was taken at a meeting of the floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance on Thursday at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Delhi residence. Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Gaurav Gogoi moved the adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha while the party's Syed Naseer Hussain moved the motion in Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha session commenced with Speaker Om Birla reading out obituary references to recently deceased members of the House.

In both Houses

Speaker insists Motion of Thanks to be discussed first

Following these tributes, the speaker insisted that the Motion of Thanks to President's Address be discussed first, leading to an initial adjournment till noon. However, continued protests by opposition MPs resulted in a further adjournment until Monday. Similar scenes unfolded in Rajya Sabha as well, with Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourning proceedings amid demands for a NEET discussion by INDIA bloc MPs.