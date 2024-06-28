TN Assembly passes resolution to scrap NEET amid irregularities row
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution opposing the NEET, urging the central government to abolish it and revert to the previous method of medical admissions based on Class 12 marks. Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced the resolution amid the uproar over the NEET paper leak and the unexpected postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 exam. Several regional parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam backed the resolution.
Why does this story matter?
The NEET-UG 2024 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, took place at 4,750 centers across 571 cities, including 14 international locations, for over 23 lakh candidates. A striking 67 candidates scored a perfect 720 out of 720, leading to nationwide protests. In response, the Ministry of Education announced the creation of a high-level expert committee to recommend reforms for the examination process, enhance data security protocols, and improve the NTA's operations.
Parliament adjourned till Monday amid uproar over discussion on NEET
Separately, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday till Monday after uproar from opposition leaders seeking a discussion on alleged irregularities in NEET-UG examinations and criticism of the NTA. MPs from various opposition parties, including the Congress, had submitted adjournment motions for debate on these issues in both Houses. Their demand was turned down.
Opposition MPs demand discussion on NEET-UG irregularities
The decision to move these motions was taken at a meeting of the floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance on Thursday at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Delhi residence. Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Gaurav Gogoi moved the adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha while the party's Syed Naseer Hussain moved the motion in Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha session commenced with Speaker Om Birla reading out obituary references to recently deceased members of the House.
Speaker insists Motion of Thanks to be discussed first
Following these tributes, the speaker insisted that the Motion of Thanks to President's Address be discussed first, leading to an initial adjournment till noon. However, continued protests by opposition MPs resulted in a further adjournment until Monday. Similar scenes unfolded in Rajya Sabha as well, with Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourning proceedings amid demands for a NEET discussion by INDIA bloc MPs.