The RTI report was obtained by Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai

Modi slams Congress over Katchatheevu Island 'handover' to Sri Lanka

By Chanshimla Varah 11:15 am Mar 31, 202411:15 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the Congress Party for "callously" giving away the Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka in 1974. He made the comments shortly after a Right to Information (RTI) report revealed details about the island transfer under then-Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi. Tagging the RTI report published by the Times of India, PM Modi described the newly disclosed information as "eye-opening and startling."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The RTI report, obtained by Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai, disclosed Sri Lanka's persistent efforts to claim Katchatheevu Island. The island was a significant acquisition for Sri Lanka due to its strategic location, approximately 20 kilometers from the Indian shore. The report showed that the Indian government contested Sri Lanka's claim for many years before eventually conceding. The documents also showed that then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru disregarded the issue as "inconsequential."

Accusations

PM Modi accuses Congress of undermining India's interests

In a post on X, PM Modi accused the Congress Party of undermining India's unity, integrity, and national interests with the transfer. In a statement, he wrote, "New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds - we can't ever trust Congress! Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting."

Strategic significance

Katchatheevu Island's strategic importance and controversy

Katchatheevu Island has been a longstanding source of contention between India and Sri Lanka, particularly over fishing rights and sovereignty. The disagreement arose after the two parties signed two maritime boundary agreements in 1974 and 1976. According to the 1974 Indo-Lanka Maritime Agreement, the Indian government transferred Kachchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka. However, Tamil Nadu, which is the closest state to Sri Lanka, was allegedly not consulted during the negotiations with Sri Lanka.

Past remarks

Sri Lanka waging war against state's fishermen: Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation of 1983, which restricted fishermen to fishing only beyond three nautical miles, has further escalated the situation. Consequently, fishermen are obliged to traverse the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in order to carry out their fishing activities. This situation has caused alarm in Tamil Nadu because it has jeopardized the people's customary fishing rights. Recently, Tami Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Sri Lanka was waging a war against the state's fishermen.