Next Article

Stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp, ECI tells Centre

By Chanshimla Varah 03:04 pm Mar 21, 202403:04 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India has instructed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to stop sending WhatsApp messages carrying a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The polling body stated that it had received multiple complaints about the message, alleging that it breached the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). It has also sought a compliance report on the matter from the IT ministry.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Once the Election Commission of India announces the schedule and date of polls, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) takes effect immediately. The MCC is a set of guidelines for political parties to ensure fair elections that will stay in effect until the ECI releases the results. Candidates cannot announce financial grants or new projects after the ECI announces the election dates. They also cannot make promises on infrastructure development, such as road construction or drinking water facilities.

Centre's response

Centre's response to ECI

In this case, the Centre stated that the WhatsApp messages were sent out on March 15, one day before the poll code went into effect. "But due to system architecture and network limitations it is possible that some letters have a delayed delivery," the polling body said, citing the Centre's response. "Since the MCC is now in force, you are hereby directed to ensure forthwith that no further delivery of 'WhatsApp messages' take place during MCC period," the EC added.

Message details

Message details and recipients

The WhatsApp message, received by millions of Indians, requested feedback and suggestions on various Indian government initiatives, emphasizing that the input was crucial for achieving a "Viksit Bharat." The letter also expressed gratitude for support on issues like the abrogation of Article 370, new law on triple talaq, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Act to increase women's representation in Parliament. Several Indian expatriates, as well as foreigners living in Pakistan and the United Kingdom, also received the message, reports said.

Twitter Post

Check out the screenshots of the WhatsApp message