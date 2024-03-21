Next Article

The SC on Thursday stayed the operation of the Fact Check Unit

SC pauses Centre's Fact Check Unit notification

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:30 pm Mar 21, 2024

What's the story The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the operation of the Fact Check Unit, which was notified yesterday under Information Technology Rules of 2021 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The apex court has stayed the notification till the Bombay High Court decides the challenges to the IT Rules Amendment 2023. Notably, the FCU was notified as a statutory body with powers to flag what it believes is false information related to the Centre on social media sites.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Comedian Kunal Kamra and the Editors Guild of India had previously approached the Bombay HC, requesting that the Centre be stopped from establishing the FCU. They raised concern about potential censorship and limitations on social media users' freedom of expression. Kamra also argued that the new IT rules infringed on his right to work as a political satirist, fearing he might lose access to social media if his content was flagged by the FCU

Bombay HC veridct

Bombay HC's split decision

Earlier, the Bombay HC had delivered a split decision, with one ordering a stay and the other upholding it. Justice AS Chandurkar, the third judge assigned to give an opinion on the split verdict, is yet to give his final decision. However, after he refused to stay the setting up of the FCU on March 11, the division bench formally pronounced on March 13 that with a 2:1 majority, it would not stay the FCU's notification.

Plea in SC

What is the petitioners' argument

After getting no relief from Bombay High Court, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court. Critics of the amendment argue that the FCU could negative affect the freedom of speech and expression, potentially leading to self-interested censorship of online content related to the Centre's business. They also emphasize that users are not given prior notice before their content is removed and that the rule could result in suspension or deactivation of user accounts without due process.

Statement

Solicitor General defends FCU rules

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has defended the FCU, stating that it only flags fake news related to government business to intermediaries and is the "least restrictive" measure adopted. He clarified that the rules require intermediaries to make "reasonable efforts" to remove a post flagged as false by the FCU, and if they don't, they lose their safe harbor immunity. Mehta also noted that none of the intermediaries have challenged the rules.