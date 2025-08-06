Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED in betting app case

Telugu film star Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on Wednesday as part of a money laundering investigation linked to illegal online betting and gambling. The central agency is probing actors and celebrities who allegedly endorsed these apps, which are believed to have generated illicit funds. This comes after actor Prakash Raj 's appearance before the ED on July 30 in connection with the same case.

Investigation details Deverakonda's statement to be recorded under PMLA The ED is likely to record Deverakonda's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during his appearance. The agency has taken cognizance of five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and several other celebrities and social media influencers. These individuals are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps for a celebrity or endorsement fee, according to ED sources.

Allegations Actors claimed ignorance about apps and products they promoted The online betting apps that these actors allegedly endorsed are believed to have generated "illicit" funds through illegal betting and gambling, amounting to crores of rupees. Some of these well-known individuals have previously claimed ignorance about the exact functioning of the apps and products they promoted. They also stated that they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity, like betting.