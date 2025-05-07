What's the story

The highly anticipated action-drama Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, has seen multiple delays in its release.

Now, the movie will release on May 30.

The movie was initially scheduled to release on March 28, but was pushed back due to Hari Hara Veera Mallu's schedule.

However, the latter, starring Pawan Kalyan, couldn't meet its original release date, further delaying the former.