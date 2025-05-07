Delay in Pawan Kalyan's film may benefit Vijay's 'Kingdom' release
What's the story
The highly anticipated action-drama Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, has seen multiple delays in its release.
Now, the movie will release on May 30.
The movie was initially scheduled to release on March 28, but was pushed back due to Hari Hara Veera Mallu's schedule.
However, the latter, starring Pawan Kalyan, couldn't meet its original release date, further delaying the former.
Release shift
'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' release date change could favor 'Kingdom'
Then speculation was rife that Hari Hara Veera Mallu was also eyeing a May 30 release, disappointing Deverakonda's fans.
However, now the release date for Hari Hara Veera Mallu may be postponed to the second week of June, reports 123Telugu.
If the rumor is true, it may pave the way for Kingdom's May 30 release.
An official announcement from the Hari Hara Veera Mallu team is awaited.
Film format
'Kingdom' to be a two-part film
Another exciting news, Kingdom will be a two-part film. While the first part is expected to release in May, the second part will follow later.
The female lead in this action drama is Bhagyashri Borse.
Last month, a report by Gulte suggested that Kingdom might miss its May release also due to pending background score work.
However, no official announcement has been made so far.