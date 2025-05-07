Are Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan collaborating?
What's the story
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was recently seen visiting Bollywood icon Aamir Khan at his Mumbai residence, triggering widespread speculation regarding a possible collaboration between the two actors.
A photo from the meeting, circulating on the social media platform X, shows Arjun in a white T-shirt and black trousers and Khan in a blue kurta and black dhoti, with both actors flashing broad smiles.
Fan theories
Fans, naturally, couldn't keep their calm
The viral image has set a frenzy of speculation among fans regarding the purpose of the meeting.
Some fans are speculating if Khan might be a part of Arjun's upcoming film with director Atlee, while others are curious if Arjun is eyeing a role in a Khan headlined project.
However, no official word has been given on any potential collaboration.
Arjun's project
More on Arjun's upcoming project with director Atlee
After the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Arjun is preparing for his next big project with Atlee.
Tentatively titled AA22xA6, the film is expected to be a high-budget sci-fi action film full of VFX. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures's Kalanithi Maran.
Meanwhile, Khan's production banner Aamir Khan Productions recently unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel of the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. He has multiple upcoming projects.