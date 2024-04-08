Next Article

'The Family Star' box office collection: Day 3

By Tanvi Gupta 01:18 pm Apr 08, 202401:18 pm

What's the story After garnering mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's latest film, The Family Star, has surpassed ₹10cr in its opening weekend in India. Directed by Parasuram Petla, this family drama debuted on Friday with ₹5.75cr, largely fueled by Deverakonda's dedicated fanbase. However, its performance dipped over the next two days, raising questions about its weekday run.

Collection

In detail: 'TFS' minted ₹11.95cr in three days

Experiencing a decline of 44% on Saturday (day 2), the film amassed ₹3.2cr, followed by another dip on Sunday (day 3) with collections of ₹3cr, per Sacnilk. This brought the three-day domestic total to ₹11.95cr net. Meanwhile, the movie﻿ recorded an overall 26.94% Telugu occupancy and 19.83% Tamil occupancy on Sunday. If the film fails to regain momentum on weekdays, it will mark another setback for Deverakonda, who hasn't tasted box office success since Taxiwala in 2018.

Production details

Behind the scenes of 'The Family Star'

The Family Star is a joint production venture of Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The romantic comedy, starring Deverakonda and Thakur in the lead, features Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and Marissa Rose Gordon in pivotal roles. The film features music by Gopi Sundar, editing by Marthand K Venkatesh, and cinematography by KU Mohanan. Notably, the project is reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹50cr.

Reactions

'TFS' elicited mixed reactions from the audience

Upon its release, TFS elicited mixed reactions from the online community. While some praised the performances of Deverakonda and Thakur, others found the film cliched and difficult to relate to. The narrative centers around Govardhan (Deverakonda), an architect whose life takes a significant turn upon meeting Indu (Thakur)—a postgraduate student who becomes a tenant in his home. Their budding relationship faces turmoil when a secret about Indu comes to light, leaving Govardhan feeling betrayed.

Recent updates

Meanwhile, Deverakonda's team filed a police complaint against trolls

Meanwhile, Deverakonda's team and the president of his fans' club recently filed a complaint with the Cyberabad Police against trolls. A representative for the actor shared a picture on X/Twitter which shows his team filing a complaint with the police. He wrote, "Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting movie and actor Vijay Deverakonda." The claim is that such negative campaigns have impacted Family Star's performance at the box office.