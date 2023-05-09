Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Vijay Deverakonda! Sharing the superstar's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 09, 2023, 09:24 am 3 min read

The heartthrob turns 34 today! Vijay Deverakonda is one name that isn't just popular down South but across the world. After all, right from his captivating onscreen presence and flawless talent to his arresting personality and attractive physique, he's one hot topic on everyone's mind these days. On his birthday, let's check out what keeps him super fit, fab, and happening!

Deverakonda loves to hit the gym, enjoys playing sports

Deverakonda is among the celebrities and youth icons who love to hit the gym and play sports to stay in fine fettle. During an interview with JFW Magazine, the actor revealed, "I love sports, I love playing volleyball, badminton, cricket...I'm massively into sports." The Telegu dreamboat is also a part of the UFC Championship and undergoes special training sessions for the same.

The superstar marked his Bollywood debut with Liger, for which he worked harder than ever. Sharing the same, he took to his Instagram to post a bare picture, leaving the masses gasping for air! "He's playing a UFC character so I changed his training module to do more super sets and drop sets to define his muscles," his trainer Kuldeep Sethi told Pinkvilla.

Deverakonda's intense transformation for 'Liger' is no mean feat

For his role in Liger, the actor had to undergo an intense physical transformation to do justice to his character. "I made him work out a lot on his leg because he plays a boxer, so we did ten sets of back squats and presses," revealed Sethi to GQ. To make his appearance more ripped, the actor was also put under extreme resistance training.

The 'Arjun Reddy' dapper avoids sugar as much as possible

During an interview, Deverakonda once shared, "I avoid sugar as much as possible because sugar is not good for us and I advise this to everyone...Eat a lot of veggies." Sethi has often revealed that he suggests the star eat like an athlete. "I also changed his nutrition. I cut down his carbs and increased protein, a lot of fiber and water," he shared.

The 'Kushi' lead loves to savor burgers

Just like many of us, Deverakonda also enjoys his share of cheat days, and if reports are to be believed, he does it once every week! Sources convey that the south star loves to eat burgers and often gets it included in his meal and diet plans, no matter how much and for what he is training.