Happy Birthday J.M. Barrie! A look at his best works

Written by Apurva P May 09, 2023, 07:35 am 2 min read

Let us revisit some of Barrie's famous pieces of work

Sir James Matthew Barrie was a Scottish novelist and playwright who moved to London upon completing his education. After gathering some experience as a journalist in Nottingham, he wrote several successful novels and plays while in London. He wrote mainly about the Scottish countrypeople, whom he studied with great sympathy and understanding. On his birth anniversary, let us revisit some of his novels/series.

'Peter Pan' series

Peter Pan is a children's novel featuring elements of a fairy tale. The character first featured in Barrie's earlier stories and a play, but the novel was published in 1911 as Peter and Wendy. Peter, a youngster who never grows up, is inspired by Barrie's younger brother, who died as a child, thus remaining eternally young in his mind.

'The Little Minister'

The plot of The Little Minister takes place in Thrums, a Scottish weaving village modeled on Barrie's birthplace, and follows Gavin Dishart, a young destitute clergyman with his first flock. The weavers he serves soon riot in protest of wage cuts and terrible working conditions. The novel's appeal can be attributed to Barrie's sensitivity and deep awareness of human values.

'The Old Lady Shows Her Medals'

Set during the time of World War I, this play revolves around Mrs. Dowey, a childless sweeper. She adopts a young soldier off to the war. Their relationship is a pious fiction invented by her so that she can boast about sending her son to war like her neighbors. The plot revolves around their bond and the risks they take with each other.

'Echoes Of The War'

Echoes of the War is a compilation of four short stories about families touched by World War I that were first published in 1918. Each story in Echoes of the War deals with civilian life in London during the war, with a touch of drama but also moments of laughter. The stories are concise but well-constructed.

Auld Licht Idyls

Auld Licht Idylls is a collection of short stories about Thrums, a small Scottish village, and all the melancholy and ridiculous tragedies that occur in such little communities. Barrie has presented each character using precise wit and humor - making the stories captivating and relatable. Readers enjoy each character in the series owing to their unique characteristics.