5 books for those struggling with body image issues

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 02, 2022

Let's embrace body positivity, one page at a time

Living in a world where slim is "desirable" and anyone not with a fair complexion is "ugly," could be tough. Sometimes we find everything around us beautiful but our own bodies. With social media, brands, and people redefining beauty standards every often, many of us deal with body image issues at very early stages of our life. Read these five books to help yourself.

'Skinny' by Donna Cooner

This book is the perfect read for those who have grown up being targeted for obesity. It's about the author's journey through weight loss and how Skinny (which was a voice in her head) impacted her work, relationships, image of self, and other people's perceptions. From how she overcome the demons of her mind to winning battles, this book will teach you a lot.

'The Gifts of Imperfection' by Brené Brown

Penned by Brené Brown, this book answers your constant "What will people think?" and counters it with "I am enough." It is more like an uplifting conversation with someone wise who offers some really sensible pieces of advice and guidance. With her 10 guideposts, Brown cultivates a sense of compassion, acceptance, connection, strength, comfort, and positivity, helping you thrive in your life.

'Beautiful You' by Rosie Molinary

Molinary, through her book, encourages everyone young and old to embrace their body, irrespective of its color, size, and shape. Focusing on creativity, self-awareness, mind-body connections, etc., she incorporates practical techniques that undermine one's habit of negative self-talk and self-criticism. Not just that, it helps you champion your emotional and physical well-being through daily meditations, affirmations, exercises, and more.

'Overcoming Body Image Problems' by David Veale and Rob Willson

This book is about how nearly everyone develops a body image issue that can potentially turn into a disorder named Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD). Additionally, the book also shares how BDD can cause stress, anxiety, fear, social phobia, and eating disorders. However, to help people out, the authors have shared some Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) action plans that are exceptionally effective and doable.

'Notoriously Dapper' by Kelvin Davis

This one should be a go-to read for men who are struggling with body image issues. Based on how to be a true gentleman with manners, style, and body confidence, this book is a treasure trove that shares information on how to improve your social skills, style yourself, boost your self-esteem, and feel empowered. Check out more such book recommendations.