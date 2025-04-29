What's the story

The highly anticipated upcoming project starring megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi is in pre-production. The film is set for a grand Sankranthi 2026 release.

Media reports suggest that the South actor Nayanthara is in talks for the female lead.

But according to 123Telugu, she reportedly asked for an astonishing ₹18cr as remuneration, leaving the makers to consider other options.