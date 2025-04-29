Nayanthara demands ₹18 crore for Chiranjeevi's upcoming film
What's the story
The highly anticipated upcoming project starring megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi is in pre-production. The film is set for a grand Sankranthi 2026 release.
Media reports suggest that the South actor Nayanthara is in talks for the female lead.
But according to 123Telugu, she reportedly asked for an astonishing ₹18cr as remuneration, leaving the makers to consider other options.
Previous collaborations
Nayanthara's potential 3rd collaboration with Chiranjeevi
If the deal goes through, this will be Nayanthara's third film with Chiranjeevi, the other two being Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather.
Nayanthara has a packed schedule in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. Her Hindi debut in Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, made her immensely popular and jacked up her price.
She is also part of Yash's next, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas.
Production update
Chiranjeevi-Ravipudi's film production details and schedule
The Chiranjeevi-Ravipudi project is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.
The film's music will be composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.
With casting announcements already underway and shooting scheduled to begin soon, anticipation is already building for this upcoming blockbuster.
The filming is expected to start in May, and release Sankranthi next year.