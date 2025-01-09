Businessman Boby Chemmanur denied bail in Honey Rose harassment case
What's the story
Business tycoon Boby Chemmanur has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Ernakulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court following a sexual harassment complaint filed by actor Honey Rose.
The court denied his bail request on Thursday.
After the hearing, reports suggested that Chemmanur fainted in court and was subjected to two medical examinations—one late Wednesday night and another early Thursday morning.
Defense argument
Chemmanur denied allegations, claimed innocence
During the hearing, Chemmanur reportedly denied any wrongdoing and said, "I have not done anything that warrants an apology. The case against me revolves only around alleged double entendre remarks."
His defense counsel argued for bail on the grounds of his client's willingness to cooperate with the investigation.
He also told the court that he had not been mistreated by police while in custody.
Bail opposition
Prosecution opposed bail citing digital evidence
The prosecution strongly opposed Chemmanur's bail plea, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations and asserting that they had digital evidence to back their case.
They argued that his actions amounted to a grave offense and urged the court to refuse bail.
However, the magistrate stated that there was no immediate necessity to examine the video evidence at this point in the proceedings.
Arrest details
Chemmanur's arrest followed Rose's Facebook post
Chemmanur was arrested from his Wayanad resort. He was first kept at the Wayanad Police Camp before being moved to the Kochi Central Police Station.
His arrest came after Rose's Facebook post on Sunday accusing an unknown person of stalking her and making sexually inappropriate remarks.
The post invited offensive comments, leading Rose to file her first formal police complaint.
Kochi Central Police then registered a case against 30 people and arrested one.
Profile highlight
Chemmanur is a prominent businessman and philanthropist
The chairman of Boby Chemmanur International Group, Chemmanur is a familiar name in business circles. He shot to international fame after bringing football legend Diego Maradona to Kerala in 2012.
Apart from his business, he is also known for his philanthropic work.
In April 2014, he ran an 812km marathon from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram to set up the world's largest blood bank, inspiring around 1.4 million people to donate blood for the noble cause.