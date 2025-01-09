What's the story

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, known for his impressive physique, recently shared his fitness routine.

In a chat with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, the 51-year-old actor revealed that he sticks to a strict vegetarian diet, avoiding both alcohol and meat.

"I'm a vegetarian. I've never tasted non-veg," he said.

He also proudly mentioned building his muscles without relying on supplements or steroids.