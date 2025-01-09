'No meat...steroids': Sonu Sood reveals secret to his chiseled physique
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, known for his impressive physique, recently shared his fitness routine.
In a chat with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, the 51-year-old actor revealed that he sticks to a strict vegetarian diet, avoiding both alcohol and meat.
"I'm a vegetarian. I've never tasted non-veg," he said.
He also proudly mentioned building his muscles without relying on supplements or steroids.
Early diet
'I used to eat an entire loaf of bread...'
Sood also revealed that he didn't know the meaning of proteins and carbs in his student days.
"I used to eat an entire loaf of bread and a full brick of butter."
"I'd tear off the corner of the milk packet and drink it all up. I would eat egg whites...To this day, I go to hotels sometimes and the chefs offer to prepare special meals for me, but I ask them to give me a salad and egg whites."
Present routine
Sood's current dietary habits and fitness discipline
The actor revealed he has taken protein powder, but that's all he has consumed. He also said he hasn't missed a single day at the gym since he started.
"I work out 365 days of the week," he said.
In an earlier interview with Jist, he revealed his current diet: "For breakfast, I eat egg-white omelet, salad, avocado, sauteed vegetables or papaya."
"Lately, I have stopped eating chapatis...In the afternoon, I eat a small bowl of dal and rice."
Work-wise, Sood's next, Fateh, is all set to hit theaters on Friday (January 10).
An action-thriller, it is helmed by the actor and features him alongside Jacqueliene Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Prakash Belawadi, and Binnu Dhillon.
The screenplay is written by Sood and Ankur Pajni. It is a joint production of Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios. It is co-produced by Ajay Dhama, with Sonali Sood and Umesh Kr Bansal as producers.