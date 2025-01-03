Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated film 'SSMB29' by Rajamouli, starring Mahesh Babu, is expected to hit theaters around July or August 2026, according to a hint dropped by Ram Charan.

The film, which is still in pre-production, will be released in two parts and is rumored to feature Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

With a staggering budget of ₹1,000 crore, it's set to be one of India's priciest productions.

Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli are working on an adventure film

When will Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's film release? Ram Charan drops hint!

What's the story The much-awaited action adventure film SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and helmed by SS Rajamouli, officially took off with a pooja ceremony on January 2. The event was held at a private venue in Hyderabad and was kept under wraps with no official photos released. While no release date has been announced yet, Ram Charan, who headlined Rajamouli's last film RRR, recently teased a potential premiere date.

Release speculation

'SSMB29' likely to hit theaters by mid-2026

At the trailer launch of his film Game Changer, Charan said that SSMB29 would likely release in about a year and a half, unless something major like COVID-19 happens. This left Rajamouli laughing as he said, "Looks like I've trained him well." Going by Charan's hint, the movie might hit theaters by July or August 2026.

Production details

'SSMB29' to be released in 2 parts

Rajamouli, famous for his attention to detail in films like Baahubali and RRR, is still in the pre-production stage of SSMB29. The shooting is likely to begin by April 2025. The film will be released in two parts, with previous reports suggesting that the first part might be released in 2027 and the second will arrive in 2029.

Cast and budget

'SSMB29' cast and budget details revealed

There are also unconfirmed reports of Priyanka Chopra being roped in as the female lead, while Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is said to play the antagonist. Rajamouli has yet to respond to these reports. With a whopping budget of ₹1,000 crore, SSMB29 is set to be one of India's most expensive films ever produced.