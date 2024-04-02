Next Article

'Aadujeevitham': Prithviraj Sukumaran fasted, drank vodka to film nude scenes

By Aikantik Bag 02:45 pm Apr 02, 202402:45 pm

What's the story Acclaimed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran undertook a rigorous fasting regimen for his latest role in Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. The film's cinematographer, Sunil KS, recently revealed that Sukumaran fasted for three days before filming an instrumental nude scene. On the final day of his fast, he even abstained from drinking water. The Malayalam survival drama was released on March 28.

Preparation

Sukumaran's dedication to performing the nude scene

KS revealed that before the shoot, Sukumaran consumed 30ML of vodka to drain any remaining water from his body. Due to the intensity of his fasting regimen, he was carried in a chair to the filming location. KS stated, "We needed to lift him from the chair before the shot." This level of dedication showcases Sukumaran's commitment to his role in Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.

Trivia

The film is based on Benyamin's book of same name

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life has been directed by Blessy. The film is an adaptation of Benyamin's 2008 bestseller of the same name. It tells the story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer who becomes a captive goatherd on a remote Saudi Arabian farm. Sukumaran's portrayal of Najeeb has been praised for its exceptional depth and commitment to the character. The movie was in the making for more than 15 years.