Chriss Cross has died at the age of 71

Ultravox bassist Chris Cross dies at 71; death cause unconfirmed

By Aikantik Bag 02:34 pm Apr 02, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Chris Cross, the renowned English bassist and co-creator of the iconic Vienna track for the 80s sensational band Ultravox, has passed away at 71. Born Chris Allen on July 14, 1952, in London, he died on March 25 and the news was made public only recently. Cross was a trailblazer of Ultravox right since its inception when it was named Tiger Lily. A cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

Tribute

Midge Ure paid tribute to late bandmate Cross

Midge Ure, a fellow band member of Ultravox, shared a heartfelt tribute to his departed friend and bandmate. "We worked together, we played together, made music, and directed videos together," Ure wrote. He described their friendship as instant and enduring and stated that even after years apart they could pick up where they left off. According to Ure, Cross was the "glue that held the band together."

Twitter Post

Reaction

Fans mourn Cross's death; remember him with fondness

Ultravox fans expressed their grief over Cross's death. One fan reminisced their affection for the band and stated, "The second single I bought for myself was Ultravox's All Stood Still, and I've loved them ever since. RIP Chris Cross." Another fan acknowledged his crucial role in the band, and shared, "He was an integral part of both incarnations of Ultravox and a great musician who will be sadly missed."

Career

From Tiger Lily to Ultravox stardom

Cross was part of Tiger Lily, formed in 1974 with Dennis Leigh as the frontman and Stevie Shears on guitar. Later additions included drummer Warren Cann and William Currie, also known as Billy Currie. Influenced by the Rolling Stones, late-era The Beatles, and glam rock icons like David Bowie and the New York Dolls, Tiger Lily eventually transformed into Ultravox. Their debut album titled Ultravox! marked their rise to fame.

Swansong

Academic inclination and final work

Before joining Tiger Lily, Cross was part of various groups at Tottenham and played for Stoned Rose, which also featured Pete Hughes and Mick Carroll. These musicians later established the British band Ritzi. Apart from his musical pursuits, Cross was academically inclined, studying psychology at college. In 2009, Ultravox reunited for a tour and released their final album Brilliant, which emerged as a hit among their ardent fans.